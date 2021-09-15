Advertisement

Parade of Nations approaches this weekend

With just a small change in direction.
FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.
FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The 32 annual Parade of Nations is happening this Saturday in Houghton.

The collaborative celebration of diversity is taking a slightly different route this year, however.

Participants will take off from the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce and will walk down Lakeshore Blvd. towards Kestner Park on the waterfront.

This is instead of the typical Houghton/Hancock route.

Event organizers say if you’re interested in representing a country this weekend, it’s not too late.

“To claim a flag from your country, [or] maybe the flag is already taken,” said Mayra Morgan, Parade of Nations committee co-chair. “You just need to show up and walk with that country [then],” she added.

“We’re going to line up at 10 a.m. at the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, but the parade will actually start at 11 a.m. We already have more than 30 countries represented,” said Morgan.

If you have any questions or want to enter the parade, please contact ParadeOfNations@mtu.edu, or by phone at (906) 487-2160.

