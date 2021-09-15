NMU Men’s Golf breaks record at Al Watrous Invitational

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The 18 hole team score record was broken by the Northern Michigan University men’s golf team at the Al Watrous Invitational hosted at the Saginaw Valley Public Golf Course.

The Wildcats finished sixth out of 15 teams at the two-day event and were ahead of six Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) teams. NMU notched a record team score of 287 in the first round and a mark of 294 in the second round for a total of 581.

Senior Carter Mason led the ‘Cats at the event with a tie for 16th. Mason shot par with a 72 in both rounds for a total of 144.

The next NMU golfer was Nick Rowley who tied for 24th. The senior shot two under par (70) in the first round and then tallied a 76 which amounted to a total of 146.

Two more Wildcats finished in the top half of the field with James Callahan and Eric Yun claiming ties for 30th and 39th, respectively. Callahan shot a 75 in round one and par in the second round for a total of 147 while Yun shot two under par in round one and a 78 in the second to finish with a total of 148.

Sophomore Walter Ylitalo rounded out the field for NMU with a tie for 46th. He had rounds of 75 and 74 which gave him 149 as his total.

NMU heads to Findlay, Ohio on Monday, September 20-21 to take part in the Doc Spragg Fall Invitational at the Findlay Country Club.

