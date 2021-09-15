NMU Football struggles at home against UW-Oshkosh

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University football team opened their home slate with a 28-10 loss against the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the Superior Dome

THE KICK IS GOOD

The visiting team pulled out to a 21 point lead but the Wildcats fought back.

NMU started their first scoring drive of the game on their own 25-yard line after a kick-off went for a touchback.

A 16-yard pass from quarterback Drake Davis to Wyatt Davis started the drive off on a positive note.

The Wildcats got another first down on the very next play as Tyquan Cox ran for 11 yards to the opposing 48.

Another Cox rush and a Titans penalty set NMU up at the opposing 24 before a penalty set them back five yards.

Two incomplete passes and a complete four-yard throw set up a Daniel Riser 35-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good and set the score at 21-3.

TOUCHDOWN ‘CATS

The only points of the third quarter were for the Wildcats.

After a missed field goal by UW-Oshkosh, NMU was able to get the ball at their 21.

Cox immediately ran for a 12-yard gain to set up momentum for the drive.

A false start penalty set the ‘Cats back before quarterback Drake Davis was able to earn all that and more as he took off for a 41-yard run that set NMU up at the opposition’s 28.

There was a fumble on the next play but the Wildcats were able to recover and gain a yard.

Drake Davis threw a 27-yard pass to a streaking Benjamin Loutsis who scored a touchdown.

Riser put the extra point in to make the score 21-20.

The Titans went on to score one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the game 28-10.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats hit the ground for a total of 125 yards. Drake Davis led the Wildcats with 82 with Cox adding 30.

Through the air, Drake Davis was 7-13 for 52 yards and a touchdown. Loutsis had the team’s lone touchdown and 35 yards. Wyatt Davis was next with 16 yards receiving

On defense, Will Borchert and Andre Whitley led the way with 12 tackles each with half coming solo and half assisted. Whitley had 1.5 tackles for a loss of two yards.

UP NEXT

NMU welcomes Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opponent Davenport Univerity into the dome next weekend. Kick-off for the game is set for 1 p.m.

