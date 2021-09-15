LSCP reminds of ‘Love on Local’ program during National Small Business Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Lake Superior Community Partnership is reminding Marquette County residents of its ‘Love on Local’ program during the middle of National Business Week.

The program sells gift cards to be used at small, locally owned businesses. It started during the COVID pandemic when businesses needed extra support.

Ashley Szczepanski, LSCP’s Director of Marketing, says over 3,000 gift cards have been purchased through the program, and it has made a difference.

“I think the businesses are on their way to recovering, and we can just continue to shop local and support them as much as we can,” says Szczepanski.

Szczepanski says gift card purchases are totaled over $276,000 since the start of the program.

Love on Local gift cards are still available online. To order one, go to the LSCP website.

