L.I.V.E. Campaign kicks off art contest

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The L.I.V.E. Campaign is looking for a few good artists. L.I.V.E. means to love yourself, include others, value life and engage community.

It’s a campaign aimed at ending suicide and promoting mental health with sponsors including the Great Lakes Recovery Centers, West End Suicide Prevention and the West End Health Foundation.

Now they’re looking for high school artists from across the U.P. to submit any form of original art dealing with the L.I.V.E. theme. The community will be able to vote online for the top three artworks.

“One of the goals is to help get rid of the stigma around mental health and to just open up conversations, another is to get some of the talent of our youth out there in the community, all of the entries will be posted on Facebook for the community to judge,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC Foundation Coordinator.

You can turn in the art submissions now through November 15. The grand prize is $500, first place gets $250 and second $100. There are three categories, visual art, song and word.

