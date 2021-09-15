Advertisement

Do these two yoga moves from your chair right now

Yoga instructor shows how to check in with your acupuncture points
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inge Ford is passionate about yoga and the many benefits it’s brought to her life. She’s passionate about sharing what she’s learned and what she’s been practicing for decades. She stopped by the TV6 Morning News to show TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson a couple of moves anyone can do at anytime to tap in and activate the energy within.

She’s also teaching a yoga series at BeWell in Marquette on Saturday mornings titled, Cures for the Curious.

