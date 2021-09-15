Advertisement

Dickinson County stroke survivor climbs Pine Mountain for a fundraiser

The money raised will benefit the Kiwanis Ski Club
Blackhall says the most rewarding part is climbing to the top, and seeing the view
Blackhall says the most rewarding part is climbing to the top, and seeing the view(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For Karen Blackhall, the last two years have been an uphill battle. She started climbing the Pine Mountain steps with her husband, Steve, last August, and she quickly improved.

“It was about 50 steps, that’s all. I thought that was really something, 50. 350 was my goal and maximum for a while. Then I said I have to get past 350, so I did. I got to 500,” said Karen Blackhall, stroke survivor.

Blackhall suffered a stroke nearly two years ago.

“It affected the moving of the left side of my body, my arm, and my leg. With many months of rehabbing, and physical therapy, I have gotten movement back in my left leg and left arm,” Blackhall said.

Blackhall is heavily involved with the Kiwanis Ski Club, and wants to use her rehab to help.

“She’s doing this so unselfishly, I mean it’s going to be a great challenge for her, and for her do to it for the benefit of somebody else is just fantastic,” said Susie Fox, Kiwanis Ski Club Corresponding Secretary.

As Blackhall hopes to climb 500 steps again on October 3, donors can pledge money based on how many steps she takes, or make one donation. The money will be used to help cover expenses of the new $3.8 million ski jump tower.

“People walk these steps everyday, and Karen is here to prove that, but to prove that anybody can do it,” Fox said.

The October 3 climb starts at 11 a.m. CT, and should last about two hours. The community is invited to come support Blackhall. Donation flyers are not available right now, but they will be posted on the ski club’s website soon, and across Dickinson County, including the Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders on scene
UPDATE: Man shot multiple times at Chocolay Township home dies, investigation ongoing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The Ishpeming Township Animal Pound
Citizens raise concerns about Ishpeming Township animal pound
UP Health System - Marquette.
Nurses union calls on UPHS - Marquette to act on staffing shortage
James Craig leaves Belle Isle park in Detroit surrounded by protestors.
Republican candidate for governor interrupted by protestors

Latest News

A flyer for the LIVE Campaign Art Contest
L.I.V.E. Campaign kicks off art contest
In-person services at the Negaunee Public Library have been put on hold.
City agencies adjust as COVID-19 cases increase across Marquette County
FILE. A photo of Fred Dakota.
KBIC remembers former Tribal Chairman, Fred Dakota
FILE. The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department front sign.
DIDHD announces flu, COVID vaccine clinics