Dickinson County stroke survivor climbs Pine Mountain for a fundraiser

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For Karen Blackhall, the last two years have been an uphill battle. She started climbing the Pine Mountain steps with her husband, Steve, last August, and she quickly improved.

“It was about 50 steps, that’s all. I thought that was really something, 50. 350 was my goal and maximum for a while. Then I said I have to get past 350, so I did. I got to 500,” said Karen Blackhall, stroke survivor.

Blackhall suffered a stroke nearly two years ago.

“It affected the moving of the left side of my body, my arm, and my leg. With many months of rehabbing, and physical therapy, I have gotten movement back in my left leg and left arm,” Blackhall said.

Blackhall is heavily involved with the Kiwanis Ski Club, and wants to use her rehab to help.

“She’s doing this so unselfishly, I mean it’s going to be a great challenge for her, and for her do to it for the benefit of somebody else is just fantastic,” said Susie Fox, Kiwanis Ski Club Corresponding Secretary.

As Blackhall hopes to climb 500 steps again on October 3, donors can pledge money based on how many steps she takes, or make one donation. The money will be used to help cover expenses of the new $3.8 million ski jump tower.

“People walk these steps everyday, and Karen is here to prove that, but to prove that anybody can do it,” Fox said.

The October 3 climb starts at 11 a.m. CT, and should last about two hours. The community is invited to come support Blackhall. Donation flyers are not available right now, but they will be posted on the ski club’s website soon, and across Dickinson County, including the Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.