The Courtyards celebrating Negroni Week

A Negroni being made at The Courtyards
A Negroni being made at The Courtyards(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bar and restaurant is celebrating popular Italian cocktail and helping charitable causes. It’s called Negroni Week and The Courtyards is participating.

A Negroni is made with equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari. The Courtyards has three distinct versions they’ve created, the gentleman’s mark, northern lights Negroni and the mystery martini. The Courtyards started participating in Negroni Week because of their fondness for the drink.

“As we did more research and found out what Negroni week was started for, raising money for those non-profits, it combines my favorite cocktail with a good cause, in fact the tagline is drinks for a cause, and as a bar, there’s really no better reason to serve alcohol than that,” said The Courtyards Manager, Christopher Durley.

The Courtyards is encouraging donating to the non-profit they’ve partnered with for Negroni Week called Another Round Another Rally. That charity helps supply emergency assistance to those employed in restaurants, bars, and hotels experiencing unexpected hardship.

