City agencies adjust as COVID-19 cases increase across Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As COVID-19 case rates increase, services in Marquette County are monitoring and adjusting to limit possible transmission.

Despite ongoing social activities at the Marquette Senior Center, the facility is continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates.

“It’s a fluid situation. We take it minute by minute, day by day, with the main goal being we want to keep everyone safe,” said City of Marquette Senior Service Center Manager Maureen McFadden.

McFadden said the center is still holding social programs with required safety measures.

“We will have in-office appointments and visits, any of our in-home services we are operating with increased safety precautions in place that are required by both the federal and state government.”

While not many precautions in Marquette’s Senior Center have changed, Negaunee’s Senior Citizens Center has put social activities on hold until October and these precautions have made their way to other city services.

“We are moving back to phase two which is our expanded curbside services,” said Negaunee Public Library Director Jessica Holman.

Holman said the library followed the Senior Citizen Center and has suspended in-person services. However, pickup, drop-off, and printing are still being offered.

“Mostly services are continuing, it’s just hands off,” she said.

Marquette’s Peter White Public Library is still offering in-person services, but some programs have been cancelled and masks are expected inside.

All of these agencies continue to monitor local COVID-19 cases when considering adjustments.

