Citizens raise concerns about Ishpeming Township animal pound

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A group of concerned Marquette County citizens have raised questions over an animal pound in Ishpeming Township. They took their comments to the Ishpeming Township Board meeting Tuesday night.

The pound is used primarily by Ishpeming City Police when they find stray animals. They’re housed there for a period of time before being brought to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS).

The concerned citizens say there’s inadequate lighting and ventilation in the building and called the situation inhumane. Several Board Members expressed an interest in looking into the situation.

“Some of our Township Board Members have expressed interest in us looking at bringing the animals directly the UPAWS and we’ll be looking at the feasibility of doing that and we’ll check in with the city of Ishpeming to see if they have concerns or what their concerns are with bringing the animals directly to UPAWS,’ said Ishpeming Township Supervisor Jim Nankervis.

TV6 also reached out to the Ishpeming Police Department about the animal pound and received this statement from Police Chief Steve Snowaert.

“We have used the Ishpeming township animal pound for years to house strays from the city. It is a temporary pound and has been convenient for the residents of Ishpeming when they have lost their dog or cat and it needs to be returned. We have never had any complaints from any resident that I know of about the condition of the pound. We are thankful and grateful to the Township for having and maintaining the pound and allowing us to use it.”

