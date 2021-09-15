A brief break before more active conditions

High-pressure skirts south of the area today, keeping clear skies and dry conditions in place. A warm front moves in tonight through tomorrow, which will trigger a few isolated showers in the west. Then, a cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday. It will bring scattered showers from west to east Friday morning through the afternoon. Afterward, the pattern amplifies with an upper-level ridge, which will bring a warm-up through early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, low 70s elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

Monday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-80s

