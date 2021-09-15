A brief break before more active conditions
High-pressure skirts south of the area today, keeping clear skies and dry conditions in place. A warm front moves in tonight through tomorrow, which will trigger a few isolated showers in the west. Then, a cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday. It will bring scattered showers from west to east Friday morning through the afternoon. Afterward, the pattern amplifies with an upper-level ridge, which will bring a warm-up through early next week.
Today: Mostly sunny, dry, and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 60s, low 70s south
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers in the west
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, low 70s elsewhere
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warmer
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
Monday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Low to mid-80s
