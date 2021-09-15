A breezy Thursday ahead
A warm front will move in tonight, which will trigger a few isolated showers in the western counties. Then, a cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday. It will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from west to east Friday morning through the afternoon. Afterward, the pattern amplifies with an upper-level ridge, which will bring a warm-up through early next week.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers/thunderstorms in the west
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, low 70s elsewhere
Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers/thunderstorms and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Low to mid 70s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm
>Highs: Low 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm
>Highs: Low to mid 80s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 70s
