A breezy Thursday ahead

A warm front will move in tonight, which will trigger a few isolated showers in the western counties. Then, a cold front moves in Thursday night into Friday. It will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms from west to east Friday morning through the afternoon. Afterward, the pattern amplifies with an upper-level ridge, which will bring a warm-up through early next week.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers/thunderstorms in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s west, low 70s elsewhere

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers/thunderstorms and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.