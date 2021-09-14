Advertisement

Wet AM followed by the breeze

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
An area of low pressure moving across the U.P. the rain and thunderstorms associated with it will clear out during the morning. Then, a front moves across later on with isolated showers. Looking ahead, the pattern remains active. On Thursday a small line of thundershowers will be possible early in the day as a warm front moves through. Then, the cold front associated with it will bring showers and thundershowers on Friday. Afterward, a big ridge develops with the jetstream, which means summer-like temperatures for part of the weekend.

Today: Morning storms. Otherwise, cloudy with breezy northwest winds

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the west early in the morning

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with morning scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

