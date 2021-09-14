The UPside - September 13, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Marquette community volunteer, Walt Lindala.

Most of us know Walt Lindala as one of the voices for Sunny 101.9′s morning show, or as member of the Flat Broke Blues band. But Lindala also volunteers his time in number of ways.

Learn more about all his community efforts in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.