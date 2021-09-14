Upper Peninsula Travel gives fall color outlook

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Leaves on trees are starting to go from green to red, yellow, orange and brown.

With fall just a week and a day away, Upper Peninsula Travel’s Executive Director, Tom Nemacheck, says he knows where Yoopers and tourists can go to check out the foliage.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said Nemacheck. “The best viewing locations are as it rolls out, of course. So the overlooks are what people look for as well as the canopy of trees and driving down certain roads where the trees are overhanging.”

Nemacheck suggests Mont Ripley and Quincy Mine as a couple of good spots for a fall overlook. He also recommends other areas.

“The Porkies {Porcupine Mountains}, the Keweenaw, Taquamenon, and obviously Pictured Rocks,” he said. “Those are the premiere attractions in the summer, and they happen to be the premiere attractions also in the fall season.”

As the colors of the leaves change, Nemacheck expects this season’s tourism to be at a very good mark. However, he says it will not be as high as last year.

“As soon as the Delta variant started to raise up more and more, as far as the positivity rate,” he explained, “we started to see advanced reservations in fall not come in as strongly.”

Despite the setback, anyone inside and outside of the U.P. is advised to get out and enjoy the views.

“If we’ve got the best fall color in America and you don’t take some time out to go see what we have, it’s really a shame,” Nemacheck stated.

Nemacheck looks forward to seeing visitors across the country fall for the colors of autumn once again.

