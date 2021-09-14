Advertisement

UP Health System Bell experiencing phone outages

UP Health System Bell (Ishpeming) logo.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System - Bell is experiencing interruptions to their phone service.

Below is a statement sent by UP Health System:

UP Health System - Bell is currently experiencing interruptions with our phone system, and as a result, we are unable to place or receive external phone calls. Our telephone service provider is assessing the situation and immediately working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

While the system is being restored, those that need to urgently reach UP Health System - Bell may do so using our wireless phone lines.

For all medical emergencies, please dial 911.

Wireless phone line 1: 906.361.2776

Wireless phone line 2: 906.360.8976

The hospital is hoping this is a brief outage and will send a notification when the phone service is up and running.

