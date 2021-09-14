Special Olympics’ Torch Run takes place in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, the Special Olympics ‘Run Week’ fundraiser is taking place in the Upper Peninsula.

The Law-Enforcement Torch Run, taking place in many U.P. communities, raises money for the Special Olympics State Fall Games.

On Tuesday, a Marquette group ran two miles from the Superior Dome, through NMU’s campus, and ended at the Jacobetti Center.

Officers from NMU Police Academy, Marquette Police Department, and Michigan Department Of Corrections attended the event.

The Executive Council Member of Law Enforcement Torch Run, Carla White, says the run is the largest fundraiser in the world for Special Olympics.

“We like to bring it to the community just so they can see what the Special Olympic actually is, and to get the inclusion for our athletes,” says White. “Just having that community support, and knowing it’s law enforcement based, we just love that support that we get.”

The Marquette Torch Run raised nearly $1,000.

White says the fundraiser has already reached its overall goal – raising over $76,000 this week. Online donations are currently being accepted. To donate, click here.

