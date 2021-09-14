Advertisement

Republican candidate for governor interrupted by protestors

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is officially running for governor.
James Craig leaves Belle Isle park in Detroit surrounded by protestors.
James Craig leaves Belle Isle park in Detroit surrounded by protestors.(WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig was supposed to announce his candidacy for governor at a park in Detroit Tuesday morning. That was until protestors surrounded the podium.

Moments later, the Republican emerged to say he’s officially running for governor only to be drowned out by protestors with a group called Detroit Will Breathe.

Craig left the park for a separate location, this time without protestors.

“My name is James Craig and I’m running to be your governor,” said James Craig, R-Gubernatorial Candidate. “The governor for the state of Michigan.”

On Tuesday, Craig laying out his viewpoint on key issues. The Republican criticizing Governor Whitmer and her administration’s response to COVID-19 saying businesses suffered from statewide restrictions.

“We need a leader who will implement policies that protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19, but doesn’t destroy the lives and livelihoods of so many,” said Craig.

Michigan’s Democratic Party Chair, Lavora Barnes, saying in part, “Meanwhile, Governor Whitmer has been exhibiting what true leadership looks like. Rather than wait to act until after Michigan women lose access to reproductive healthcare, she called on the legislature to repeal an old law that would criminalize abortion should Roe v. Wade get overturned. And throughout the course of this pandemic, she made tough calls to keep our communities healthy while making strategic investments into initiatives that allowed Michigan to quickly get back to work -- yielding the fastest growing economy in the Midwest. That’s a strong track record that doesn’t need rebooting.”

Craig also saying masks and vaccines in schools should be left up to parents, not schools.

The Republican was Detroit’s Police Chief for eight years before retiring to run for office. Craig plans to be on the ballot in the August primary election along with a long list of other Republicans.

