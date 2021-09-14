Advertisement

Plan on a Sunny, milder Wednesday

With Even Warmer Temperatures on Thursday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wednesday: Sunny

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy west with a chance of showers, mostly sunny central and east

Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Highs: 60s to near 70

Saturday: Gradual clearing with highs near 70 into the 70s

The U.P. should be in the warm sector of low pressure passing well to our northwest on Sunday.  That means a breezy and warm day with highs up into the 80s most locations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Randall Linville
Marquette man arrested for stealing car, bikes on Friday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
A photo of Fred Dakota.
Fred Dakota, a longtime KBIC tribal president, dies at 84
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
UP Health System - Marquette.
Nurses union calls on UPHS - Marquette to act on staffing shortage

Latest News

rainy am
Wet AM followed by the breeze
Weather On Demand
A Soaking Rain for Much of Upper Michigan to Start Tuesday
tuesday rain
A warmer and active week ahead
Few to scattered clouds on a cool Monday with p.m. build-up and chance of showers south.
Cool and mostly sunny Monday with chance of showers south