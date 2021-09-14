Plan on a Sunny, milder Wednesday
With Even Warmer Temperatures on Thursday
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Sunny
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy west with a chance of showers, mostly sunny central and east
Highs: 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers
Highs: 60s to near 70
Saturday: Gradual clearing with highs near 70 into the 70s
The U.P. should be in the warm sector of low pressure passing well to our northwest on Sunday. That means a breezy and warm day with highs up into the 80s most locations.
