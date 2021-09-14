Advertisement

Michigan Tech to host NMU in preseason hockey October 2

Courtesy: MTU
(Logos for Northern Michigan University sports, Michigan Tech University sports, and Lake Superior State University sports) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will host Northern Michigan on October 2 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena in an exhibition game to kick off the 2021-22 season. The puck drops at 7:07 p.m.

The NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief approved a waiver that allows collegiate hockey programs to schedule exhibitions against one another. The Huskies and Wildcats will play four times in the regular season in CCHA action on November 12-13 and January 21-22.

Michigan Tech season ticket holders will get free admission to the game along with active students through Experience Tech. Tickets will be $20 for adults and $10 for youth. Season ticket holders have until September 29 to secure their seats.

