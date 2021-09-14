Michigan Cares for Tourism repairs facilities at Bond Falls

PAULDING, Mich. (WLUC) - Upgrades to facilities at Bond Falls in Ontonagon County ensure your next visit will be as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Bond Falls is a popular U.P. tourist destination, as well as one of the largest waterfalls in the state. On Tuesday, it was also the site of several renovation projects, thanks to Michigan Cares for Tourism.

“It is a volunteer partnership with Michigan’s entire tourism industry to give back to historic, cultural and natural attractions that are in need of some assistance,” said Michigan Cares for Tourism Coordinator Patty Janes.

Dozens of volunteers partnered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to improve existing facilities at the falls. They repainted bathrooms and ticket booths and brushed the trails. They also rebuilt the walkway on the bridge overlooking the falls and replaced the tops of the handrails.

“We’ve worked with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division for a number of years on all our projects,” Janes said. “They highlight areas in need, and we’ve traveled there to refresh and make a better experience for not only staff, but to make a much better experience we hope for visitors.”

According to DNR Parks and Recreation Western U.P. Supervisor Douglas Rich, the bridge updates are especially important. He says they keep the falls safe and accessible for each tourist, including those in wheelchairs.

“With our ADA components, they can come visit the falls,” said Rich. “It’s a place they find spiritual rest and renewal. That’s what Bond Falls represents, that inclusiveness for all people of all accessibility needs.”

The effort was part of Michigan Cares for Tourism’s 30 Days of Giving campaign. The group travels across the state, improving conditions at popular tourist sites. The campaign began in the Upper Peninsula on September 9, with a two-day project at Lime Island Recreation Area.

To learn more about Michigan Cares for Tourism or to get involved in the 30 Days of Giving Campaign, visit the organization’s website, Facebook page, Twitter, or Instagram.

