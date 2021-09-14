MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s longest organized trail running and mountain bike race is returning.

“The Marji Gesick is a good ole fashion mountain bike butt whoopin’ – that’s how I would describe it. It’s all of the worst things Marquette County has to offer. That’s what it is,” said Director of Adventure for 906 Adventure Team/Marji Gesick, Todd Poquette.

The 7th Marji Gesick race kicks off Friday, Sept. 18 and hundreds of bikers and runners will compete.

“We have a thousand people registered. We’re estimating about 700 will show up and their family and support crews will probably be another 750 at least. The Marji Gesick has become very popular not only here in Marquette County but throughout the country,” Poquette said.

The event has four different races. On Friday, a 100-mile run starts, and on Saturday the 50-mile run, 50-mile bike, and 100-mile bike races begin.

Those competing will then make their way to the finish line in Ishpeming.

“This field of racers signed up two years ago. They’ve been waiting and I’m sure they’ve been training diligently for two years to come and do this. We sold out in 2019 in three minutes,” he said.

And Poquette said he’s looking forward to introducing hundreds of visitors the area’s trail networks.

“The point of it when we started was to feature the three unique and distinct biking opportunities in Marquette between Harlow Lake, the NTN Trails, and RAMBA. We wanted to connect it into one epic day of bike riding and running.”

27-thousand dollars from the event will be donated to the Noquemanon Trail Network, RAMBA, and Friends of Harlow to help pay for continued development and infrastructure along the trails.

