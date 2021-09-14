Marquette City Commission approves the rezoning of property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has approved the rezoning of property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Marquette.

Initially, the plan was to turn it into a women’s recovery house but the Catholic Diocese said during the last commission meeting that was no longer their plan.

On Monday night, the commission voted 5 to 2 in favor of rezoning the property to multiple-family residential.

Currently, the building is used by the diocese for visiting priests, clergy, and laypeople and the diocese hasn’t announced plans to change that.

“We do not know of any other uses that they plan on and if they do want to change that use and it is not a permitted use, but it is what they call a special land use, there is another process they would have to go through which would go through the planning commission and have proper notice to the surrounding property owners,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovac.

Commissioners Stonehouse and Davis were the two ‘no’ votes for the city commission.

