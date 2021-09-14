Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves the rezoning of property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Marquette

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission has approved the rezoning of property owned by the Catholic Diocese of Marquette.

Initially, the plan was to turn it into a women’s recovery house but the Catholic Diocese said during the last commission meeting that was no longer their plan.

On Monday night, the commission voted 5 to 2 in favor of rezoning the property to multiple-family residential.

Currently, the building is used by the diocese for visiting priests, clergy, and laypeople and the diocese hasn’t announced plans to change that.

“We do not know of any other uses that they plan on and if they do want to change that use and it is not a permitted use, but it is what they call a special land use, there is another process they would have to go through which would go through the planning commission and have proper notice to the surrounding property owners,” said Marquette City Manager Karen Kovac.

Commissioners Stonehouse and Davis were the two ‘no’ votes for the city commission.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Randall Linville
Marquette man arrested for stealing car, bikes on Friday
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
A photo of Fred Dakota.
Fred Dakota, a longtime KBIC tribal president, dies at 84
One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

First-ever Front Street Book Fair coming later in September
First-ever Front Street Book Fair coming soon to Marquette
UP Health System - Marquette.
Nurses union calls on UPHS - Marquette to act on staffing shortage
Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
Marquette County Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month
The 20-year old owl was a huge attraction for seniors in attendance
Lutheran Camp hosts first “Senior Day” in over a year