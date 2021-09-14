Law Enforcement Torch Run underway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Law Enforcement Torch Run is underway.

Starting yesterday in Copper Harbor and finishing at the end of the week in Detroit, teams of officers will run a five-mile leg each 10 hours- that’s 750 miles total between each team.

Michigan State Police, the Fraternal Order of Police, and Michigan Department of Corrections are all participating in the largest grassroots fundraiser for the Michigan Special Olympics.

“The athletes have been, because of Coronavirus, have not been competing very much the year,” explains MSP inspector Jennifer Johnson. “They miss that terribly, and this is a way to raise money to get them back on the field.”

$77,000 have been raised already through the Torch Run. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

