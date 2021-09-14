Kingsford, North Central pace first Upper Peninsula HS Football Polls
Unanimous leaders, after that lots of questions
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -
ELEVEN PLAYER POLL
- Kingsford (5) 3-0 25
- Menominee 3-0 19
- Marquette 2-1 16
- Sault Ste. Marie 2-1 8
- Westwood 2-1 4
- Gladstone 1-2 2
- Bark River-Harris 3-0 1
EIGHT PLAYER POLL
1. North Central (5) 3-0 25
2. Pickford 3-0 14
3. Rudyard 3-0 13
4. Forest Park 3-0 12
5. Newberry 3-0 9
6. Ontonagon 2-1 2
