Kingsford, North Central pace first Upper Peninsula HS Football Polls

Unanimous leaders, after that lots of questions
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -

ELEVEN PLAYER POLL

  • Kingsford      (5)     3-0    25
  • Menominee           3-0    19
  • Marquette              2-1    16
  • Sault Ste. Marie     2-1     8
  • Westwood              2-1     4
  • Gladstone               1-2     2
  • Bark River-Harris    3-0    1

EIGHT PLAYER POLL

1.  North Central  (5)  3-0   25

2.  Pickford                   3-0   14

3.  Rudyard                   3-0   13

4.  Forest Park              3-0   12

5.  Newberry                3-0     9

6.  Ontonagon              2-1     2

