Iron Mountain VA reimplements visitor restrictions

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center in Iron Mountain has reimplemented visitor restrictions.

“Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in our surrounding community, the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center will temporarily restrict visitation in our Community Living Center and Inpatient Unit effective Tuesday, September 14, 2021.”

The Iron Mountain VA says visitors will be prohibited from entering the medical center unless it is necessary for providing medical care, supporting patient care activities, or visiting under exigent circumstances, such as grave illness or imminent death of a family member under care in the facility.

Visit the Iron Mountain VA’s website for more information on COVID precautions. For CDC updates, please visit: the CDC’s coronavirus page.

