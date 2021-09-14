Advertisement

Henry’s Steakhouse announces full-opening

The Kingsford based restaurant says its a long-time coming
The steakhouse brings new excitement to Kingsford with a diverse menu(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Henry’s Steakhouse in Kingsford has announced it’s fully operational. The nearly three-year project is complete, and staff is ready to welcome customers. The menu features specialty steaks, as well as popular pasta dishes.

The steakhouse has been waiting on some plates and tablecloths for nearly five months on backorder. Staff say that it has been an uphill battle with supply shortages, but they are determined to make it work.

“Taking it one day at a time here as far as the liquor orders, the food is [on a] shortage every single week, but we’re going to keep going no matter what here,” said Gib LaFave, Henry’s Steakhouse Co-owner.

The steakhouse features an outdoor patio, a 24-person bar, and live music every Wednesday. Outdoor lamp heaters allow for patrons to enjoy meals at a comfortable temperature.

Restaurant hours are Tuesday through Saturday, from 4 p.m. CT until 9 p.m. CT. Staff hopes to increase hours to 7 days a week as more supplies arrive.

