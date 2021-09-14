Fall color chairlift rides on hold at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a press release from the Michigan DNR:

The popular fall color rides at Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Ontonagon County are closed until at least mid-October.

With the popularity of the rides, which offer a spectacular view of the surrounding autumn countryside and the deep blue waters of Lake Superior, upgrades were necessary to the triple-chair lift to meet current engineering and design specifications.

These upgrades will allow more visitors to ride up and down simultaneously, decreasing wait times. Unfortunately, the work is taking place between now and mid-October – the traditional peak of the fall color season.

The chairlift may not be operated until the work to upgrade the lift is completed, tested and certified. Alternatives to try to accommodate fall color visitors while repairs were being made were explored.

Meanwhile, other scenic areas popular during the fall color season remain open for visitors, including the Lake of the Clouds overlook, the Summit Peak tower and the series of waterfalls along the Presque Isle River, located at the west end of the park.

For the latest information on closures and reopening of DNR facilities across Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures .

