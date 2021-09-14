Advertisement

Cliffs Shaft Mining Museum to host craft fair this weekend

Cliffs Shaft Mining Museum will host a craft sale this Saturday.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An end of summer craft fair is set for this weekend in Ishpeming. “Crafts at the Shaft” will take place Saturday, September 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the front lawn of Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum.

Over 30 vendors will bring jewelry, homemade art and crafts, and a variety of rocks and minerals.

The museum will be open for self-guided tours and gift shop purchases during the event.

The Museum Director, Craig Ilmonen, hopes the inaugural event will help support local artists.

“We decided to take it over from the Chamber of Commerce that did their craft show during the pandemic last year,” says Ilmonen. “We’re just providing this craft show for locals to come and sell what they have.”

The event is free for the public to attend.

Organizers are still looking for vendors and food trucks. If you are an interested vendor or food truck, contact Robin Waters at 906-360-9308.

