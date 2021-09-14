Advertisement

Brookridge Heights holds ‘all aboard world tour’

The Brookridge Heights Sign
The Brookridge Heights Sign(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights in Marquette got a taste of India Tuesday afternoon. In celebration of National Assisted Living Week staff at Brookridge set up a performance by singer and musician Toni Saari.

They also had their kitchen staff prepare meals based on Indian cuisine. The Brookridge Heights Executive Director, Jennifer Huetter, says these events keep the residents engaged and entertained.

“We do these events as an opportunity to share the culture with our residents, the food with our residents, activity is so important in assisted living and engagement keeping them connected and our residents love these tours as we go around the world and explore the different countries,” Huetter said.

This was the first month for the ‘all aboard world tour’ at Brookridge Heights. Next month the country for the tour will be Germany.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Randall Linville
Marquette man arrested for stealing car, bikes on Friday
A photo of Fred Dakota.
Fred Dakota, a longtime KBIC tribal president, dies at 84
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township

Latest News

Cliffs Shaft Mining Museum will host a craft sale this Saturday.
Cliffs Shaft Mining Museum to host craft fair this weekend
Finlandia University reports enrollment growth
Alger County Sheriff's Department K9 Alger
Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 Alger received donation of body armor
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is underway.
Law Enforcement Torch Run underway