Brookridge Heights holds ‘all aboard world tour’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents at Brookridge Heights in Marquette got a taste of India Tuesday afternoon. In celebration of National Assisted Living Week staff at Brookridge set up a performance by singer and musician Toni Saari.

They also had their kitchen staff prepare meals based on Indian cuisine. The Brookridge Heights Executive Director, Jennifer Huetter, says these events keep the residents engaged and entertained.

“We do these events as an opportunity to share the culture with our residents, the food with our residents, activity is so important in assisted living and engagement keeping them connected and our residents love these tours as we go around the world and explore the different countries,” Huetter said.

This was the first month for the ‘all aboard world tour’ at Brookridge Heights. Next month the country for the tour will be Germany.

