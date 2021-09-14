Advertisement

Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 Alger received donation of body armor

Alger County Sheriff's Department K9 Alger
Alger County Sheriff's Department K9 Alger(Alger County Sheriff's Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -An Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 will now be safer on the job, with new, specialized body armor.

Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 Alger has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Alger’s vest was sponsored by Sharon M. Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI. It was embroidered with “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Randall Linville
Marquette man arrested for stealing car, bikes on Friday
A photo of Fred Dakota.
Fred Dakota, a longtime KBIC tribal president, dies at 84
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township

Latest News

Finlandia University reports enrollment growth
The Law Enforcement Torch Run is underway.
Law Enforcement Torch Run underway
UP Health System Bell (Ishpeming) logo.
UP Health System Bell experiencing phone outages
Walt Lindala, chosen as the UPsider for Sept. 13, 2021.
The UPside - September 13, 2021