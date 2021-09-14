Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 Alger received donation of body armor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -An Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 will now be safer on the job, with new, specialized body armor.

Alger County Sheriff’s Department K9 Alger has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Alger’s vest was sponsored by Sharon M. Peters of Grosse Pointe Shores, MI. It was embroidered with “In memory of Det. Lt. Richard J. Scott”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.