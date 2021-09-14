Advertisement

5th annual Run 4 Lakeview coming Saturday

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Run 4 Lakeview is coming up this Saturday in Marquette. All proceeds raised at Saturday’s event will support the Marquette Junior Hockey Assistance Fund, which helps financially disadvantaged families who want to play hockey and can’t afford it.

There’s also a contest for the three best dressed runners. The Race Director, Mark Janofski, says it’s about having fun and helping promote hockey.

“As we know hockey is very expensive and this race helps fund the financial assistance program which helps people who can’t afford hockey be able to play hockey, it’s a fun race, it’s chip-timed, you get a free shirt, so it’s lots of fun and supporting a great cause,” Janofski said.

The run-walk begins at 10 a.m. this Saturday. The one mile youth run starts at 10:45.

