30-year Desert Storm reunion honors those who served and their families

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gulf War and Operation Desert Storm began in 1991. President George W. Bush was in office. Over 700,000 U.S. troops were sent to the Middle East from Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf.

The Marquette County Veterans Affairs office wants to not just honor the veterans that served in Operation Desert Storm but connect them to available resources and support. A 30-year reunion is being planned for Saturday, September 18 from noon until 6:00 P.M. at NMU’s Northern Center.

For more information contact the Marquette County Veterans Affairs office at 906-485-1996 or contact Craig Salo at csalo@mqtco.org

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.