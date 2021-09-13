A warmer and active week ahead

While high pressure will give us a gorgeous sunny day, our next system will bring rain soon. It moves in tonight. Plan for widespread rain by the morning and clearing out around midday. Rainfall amounts could push an inch or higher. The mid-week remains dry. By Friday a front will bring another round of showers.

Today: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s inland, upper 60s along shorelines

Tuesday: Morning rain and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Friday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Morning scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

