U.P. Sunrise Cottages in Little Lake open as an all-season resort

By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LITTLE LAKES, Mich. (WLUC) - Just minutes away from Gwinn is the grand opening of a new Marquette County year-round vacation destination.

U.P. Sunrise Cottages in Little Lake invited guests near and far Sunday to experience what the resort has to offer.

Known before as the Northern Lights Lakeside Resort, the Martin family purchased the resort last May and reopened it with its new name.

The resort features eight cottages each with full kitchens, a seasonal aqua park, 300 feet of sandy beach, plus canoes and rowboats.

Guests also entered free drawings to win gift baskets provided by local businesses.

“We were pretty full all summer long, and so we didn’t really get a chance to do a grand opening back then. We just hit the ground running,” said Co-Owner Jeff Martin.

“I met some really beautiful people and I really enjoyed hosting them. We’re looking forward to fall, to fall colors and to snowmobilers. So we’re hoping that a lot of snowmobile families come stay with us this winter,” said Co-Owner and wife of Jeff, Angie Martin.

U.P. Sunrise Cottages offers both short-term and extended stays throughout the year.

To book reservations ahead and learn more about the resort, visit their website HERE.

