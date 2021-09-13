A Soaking Rain for Much of Upper Michigan to Start Tuesday
Most of the Rain will Fall During the Morning Hours
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM EDT
Tuesday: Rain, primarily morning until mid-day, then mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered lingering showers
Highs: 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds, small chance of scattered showers
Highs: 70s to near 80
Friday: Chance of showers
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
The outlook for the coming weekend is for above average temperatures with just a chance of some scattered showers. Current indications point to a return to summer late in the weekend with a chance temperatures could exceed 80 degrees across much of the U.P. by Sunday.
