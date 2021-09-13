A Soaking Rain for Much of Upper Michigan to Start Tuesday

Tuesday: Rain, primarily morning until mid-day, then mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered lingering showers

Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Thursday: Sun mixed with clouds, small chance of scattered showers

Highs: 70s to near 80

Friday: Chance of showers

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

The outlook for the coming weekend is for above average temperatures with just a chance of some scattered showers. Current indications point to a return to summer late in the weekend with a chance temperatures could exceed 80 degrees across much of the U.P. by Sunday.

