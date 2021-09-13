Ryan Report - September 12, 2021
This week, Don Ryan shares memories of 9/11 with former U.P. Congressman, Bart Stupak.
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares memories of 9/11 with former U.P. Congressman, Bart Stupak.
The pair discuss their memories of that day in America and how things have changed since then.
Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.