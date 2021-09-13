Advertisement

Ryan Report - September 12, 2021

This week, Don Ryan shares memories of 9/11 with former U.P. Congressman, Bart Stupak.
By Don Ryan
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan shares memories of 9/11 with former U.P. Congressman, Bart Stupak.

The pair discuss their memories of that day in America and how things have changed since then.

Check out Part 1 of the interview above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's Beer Fest sold out of admission tickets
Over 4,000 people gather for U.P. Beer Fest
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township
Event part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
At least 200 people gather in Escanaba for annual End the Silence Walk
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 12, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - September 12, 2021 - Part 4
Former U.P. Congressman Bart Stupak, left, on the Sept. 12, 2021 episode of The Ryan Report.
The Ryan Report - September 12, 2021 - Part 3
Former U.P. Congressman Bart Stupak, left, joins TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 12, 2021 episode...
The Ryan Report - September 12, 2021 - Part 2
Former U.P. Congressman Bart Stupak, left, joins TV6's Don Ryan on the Sept. 12, 2021 episode...
The Ryan Report - September 12, 2021 - Part 1