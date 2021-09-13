One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is recovering after a crash in Portage Township.
According to The Houghton County’s Sherrif’s Office, the accident happened around 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning on Paradise Road near Pilgrim Road.
An 18-year-old Atlantic mine man drove around a corner where he lost control, crossed the roadway, and drove into a ditch.
The car struck a driveway culvert and then a utility pole.
Officials treated the man at the scene.
He was transported to portage health systems for non-life-threatening injuries.
Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash.
