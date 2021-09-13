No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one is injured after a garage fire in Marquette.

According to The Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Wilkinson Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy smoke and fire were coming from the front area of the detached garage.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and contained to the front area of the garage.

