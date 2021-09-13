Advertisement

Nicolet Bank closing three branches in Marquette County

Nicolet Bank in Ishpeming Township
Nicolet Bank in Ishpeming Township(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nicolet Bankshares has announced the closure of three branches in Marquette County. The company, which just took over MBank branches over Labor Day weekend, says it’s part of a branch optimization strategy to better align with customer actions.

The West Ishpeming location, Negaunee branch, inside Super One Foods, and Marquette branch will be closing December 10. In total Nicolet Bankshares is consolidating or closing 15 branches. They haven’t said exactly how many employees are impacted.

In a statement the company’s Executive Vice President cited online or mobile banking as a growing way to continue to serve customers.

