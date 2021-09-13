New thrift store opens in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new thrift store is open in Marquette County.

Bargain Barn/A.M. Thrift is located in the Country Village in Ishpeming.

All items within the store are wholesale and/or thrifted and sold for cheaper than you would find it in store.

The store buys and sells all sorts of items and accepts donations, and owner Autumn Manier said her goal is to give people money for their items before they donate.

“It’s from A-Z. We do clothing, tools, books, crafts, all your kitchen wear, dining sets – everything. We never know what we’re going to find. So, it’s a little treasure hunt for people to come and find what they need,” she said.

Discounts are available for law enforcement, military and veterans, seniors, healthcare workers, teachers, and UPS.

