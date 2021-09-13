Advertisement

Negaunee Senior Citizens Center pauses social activities until October

The center said more updates will be released in the October newsletter.
FILE. A file photo showing a sign at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center.
FILE. A file photo showing a sign at the Negaunee Senior Citizens Center.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Citizens Center has paused all of its planned social activities until October.

This decision is based on “the number of positive COVID cases among older adults in our community over the last few days.”

“We will continue to have medical clinics as scheduled and our contactless curbside meals will not be affected,” the center said in a Facebook post.

The center said more updates will be released in the October newsletter. Learn more on the center’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's Beer Fest sold out of admission tickets
Over 4,000 people gather for U.P. Beer Fest
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township
Event part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
At least 200 people gather in Escanaba for annual End the Silence Walk
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

FILE. Some books inside the Negaunee Public Library.
Negaunee Public Library returns to curbside services Tuesday
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
MDHHS launches online access to immunization records for residents 18+