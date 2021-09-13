Negaunee Senior Citizens Center pauses social activities until October

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Citizens Center has paused all of its planned social activities until October.

This decision is based on “the number of positive COVID cases among older adults in our community over the last few days.”

“We will continue to have medical clinics as scheduled and our contactless curbside meals will not be affected,” the center said in a Facebook post.

The center said more updates will be released in the October newsletter. Learn more on the center’s Facebook page.

