Negaunee Public Library returns to curbside services Tuesday
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Library is returning back to curbside services only, beginning Tuesday.
The library director says the rollback is due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
The curbside services will continue through Oct. 2, when the library director and city manager will reassess the situation.
For more information or to schedule a curbside appointment for library services, call the library at 906-475-7700 ext. 18. Learn more on the library’s Facebook page.
