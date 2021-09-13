Advertisement

Negaunee Public Library returns to curbside services Tuesday

The library director says the rollback is due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.
FILE. Some books inside the Negaunee Public Library.
FILE. Some books inside the Negaunee Public Library.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Library is returning back to curbside services only, beginning Tuesday.

The library director says the rollback is due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.

The curbside services will continue through Oct. 2, when the library director and city manager will reassess the situation.

For more information or to schedule a curbside appointment for library services, call the library at 906-475-7700 ext. 18. Learn more on the library’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's Beer Fest sold out of admission tickets
Over 4,000 people gather for U.P. Beer Fest
Fire graphic
No one injured after a garage fire in Marquette
One person is recovering after a car crash in Portage Township
Event part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
At least 200 people gather in Escanaba for annual End the Silence Walk
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Health experts pushing for vaccine for kids 5 to 11 by Halloween
The girl's mother says she was happy and playful early in the day but developed a fever and...
Healthy 4-year-old Texas girl dies in her sleep of suspected COVID-19
MDHHS launches online access to immunization records for residents 18+
The president is preparing to outline his strategy to curb the delta variant and increase...
Biden has 6-pillar plan to fight COVID-19