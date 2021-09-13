Negaunee Public Library returns to curbside services Tuesday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Library is returning back to curbside services only, beginning Tuesday.

The library director says the rollback is due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the area.

The curbside services will continue through Oct. 2, when the library director and city manager will reassess the situation.

For more information or to schedule a curbside appointment for library services, call the library at 906-475-7700 ext. 18. Learn more on the library’s Facebook page.

