Marquette man arrested for stealing car, bikes on Friday

32-year-old Randall Greggory Linville is facing felony larceny charges, among others.
Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man was arrested Friday on several charges following an incident involving stolen property.

32-year-old Randall Greggory Linville is in the Marquette County Jail on the following charges:

  • Unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle
  • 2 counts of felony larceny, $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000
  • Felony fleeing from a police officer, fourth degree
  • Malicious destruction of property, $200 or more but less than $1,000, a misdemeanor

Linville has yet to be arraigned on his charges.

According to the Marquette Police Department (MPD), at about 6:45 a.m. Sept. 10, officers were sent to Rippling River Campground for a report of a man attempting to steal bicycles from campers.

When officers arrived, they saw a suspicious vehicle as well. When officers tried to contact the driver (Linville), he sped off. Officers pursued Linville, before he crashed into an embankment and then ran away on foot.

Investigation showed that Linville had stolen the vehicle, bicycles and other items from the campground and visitors.

A Michigan State Police K-9 Unit was brought in to help with the search.

At about 1:00 p.m. Friday, Linville was located near the campground, based on witness reports.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be sent to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The Michigan State Police K-9 Unit and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office assisted Marquette Police with the search and investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

