Marquette County Sheriff gives safety tips for National Preparedness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September is also National Preparedness Month, which is meant to help remind people how to prepare for any emergencies.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt weighed in on Monday, saying those in the U.P. should be ready for any future fires or possible bad weather situations.

He mentions how vital cell phones can be and how they can help people get in touch with others, as well as allow them to get alerts and updates. He also says people should have emergency kits ready that contain contact information, important documents, backup batteries and other items.

“You have to have your basics,” said Zyburt. “Water and sometimes protein, like energy bars. Be prepared to have sleeping bags if you have to spend the night out in the woods.”

The sheriff also recommends people have at least $100 cash with them to buy food and other supplies in case of potential power outages.

