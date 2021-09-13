Lutheran Camp hosts first “Senior Day” in over a year

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Journey, and his handler Phyllis Carlson, taught everyone at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp about owls today. All eyes were on the Great Horned Owl.

“I believe that seeing and hearing live animals captures people’s attention much better. People tend to protect and conserve the things that they care about,” said Phyllis Carlson, Owl Presenter.

One misbelief is that owls can turn their heads in circles, and Carlson showed that Journey can turn his head 75 percent of the way. Journey is 20 years old, and Carlson found him after a tragic injury when he was an adolescent.

“He was hit by a car, broke his wing, which made him a non-releasable bird,” said Carlson. “You’re not allowed to keep wildlife as a pet, you have to have special permits and have a purpose. So, he is an educational bird.”

For Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp, the presentation educates seniors about one of god’s creation.

“We really believe that creator God gave us, all of this, to be able to experience and also to live as caretakers of. And today’s presentation really drives that home,” said Amanda Rasner, Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp Director.

Senior day programs are held throughout the fall and winter at the camp, and Rasner says not having them last year left a hole to fill.

“We just really love an opportunity to be together, and I think a lot of folks especially have been missing that throughout the pandemic,” Rasner said. “So we’ve been looking for safe ways to bring that back, and we feel good about today.”

Each event is $10, with a lunch included. You can find a full schedule of Senior Day events at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp’s website.

