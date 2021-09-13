Advertisement

Flu shots available to veterans in Dickinson County

The drive-thru clinic is available to any veteran for the next two weeks
After answering a brief questionnaire, veterans can get a shot within minutes
By Clint McLeod
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the next two weeks at the Iron Mountain Oscar G. Johnson VA Hospital, drive-thru flu vaccines are available for veterans. Veterans do not need to leave their car during the process. The flu vaccine is a yearly shot to protect you against seasonal influenza.

The shot is free for veterans, employees, or volunteers at the VA, but proof of status is required. Nurses say that getting vaccinated will protect you, and so does proper hygiene.

“If you’re not feeling well, stay home if you’re sick. Making sure you’re handwashing. Handwashing is the number one thing you can do to prevent the spread of infection. Make sure you are washing your hands frequently, especially when you’re out in the community and going home,” said Ann Mattson, VA Hospital RN Infection Control Nurse.

Veterans can get their flu shots from 8:30 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT Monday through Friday until September 24.

