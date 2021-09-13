First-ever Front Street Book Fair coming soon to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette will soon have not one, but two book sales.

Friends of Peter White Public Library and the American Association of University Women’s Marquette Branch are partnering to hold the first-ever Front Street Book Fair.

One book sale will be at the library’s community room, while the other will be across the street at First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from each will go towards the library’s programs, materials and services, as well as AAUW’s scholarship program.

“We think everybody has really taken good care of the library through the pandemic, closures and reopening,” said the library’s Development Director, Heather Steltonpohl. “I think everybody is ready to celebrate the library, books and our community in a different way.”

The event will also feature book signings at snowbound books, live music, and food at the Landmark Inn.

The Front Street Book Fair is from September 23rd to September 25th.

