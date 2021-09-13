Advertisement

Cool and mostly sunny Monday with chance of showers south

Few to scattered clouds on a cool Monday with p.m. build-up and chance of showers south.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly sunny and cooler temps continue under high pressure Monday -- clouds increase out west in the evening ahead of a Northern Plains system.

The deepening Northern Plains system draws in Gulf moisture to produce scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over the U.P. by early Tuesday.

Frontal passage leads to benign weather conditions in the Upper Peninsula Wednesday and Thursday. Then, a system from the Canadian Prairies bring rain chances to the mix Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures overall trend above the seasonal average during the second half of the week.

Monday: Chance of patchy a.m. fog mainly inland, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon light showers south; cool with southeast winds 5-10 mph; increasing clouds late from the west

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Patchy a.m. fog, otherwise mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer; clouds increase west in the evening

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy

>Highs: 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; breezy and mild

>Highs: 70

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80

