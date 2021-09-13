24th annual art awards celebrates Marquette arts & culture

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art at the Mountain weekend in Marquette closed out Sunday night with an awards show recognizing local artists.

It was the 24th City of Marquette Annual Art Awards show -- hosted at Marquette Mountain Ski Area.

All were invited to this free red carpet event.

Eleven people were awarded for their impact to the city’s arts and culture -- including TV6′s own Andrew LaCombe for the 2021 winner of the City of Marquette Arts Volunteer Award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr. Stephen Grugin -- going 20 years as Northern Michigan University’s (NMU) Director of Bands; Conductor and Artistic Director of the Marquette City Band since 2012; and serving as the principal trombonist in the Marquette Symphony Orchestra.

“I’m presenting for Dr. Steve Grugin. I do the voice for the Wildcats Marching Band at Northern. So, I’ve been reading his scripts for years and I’m so happy and honored to be able to give him this. So proud to present for the arts tonight,” said Marquette Arts & Culture’s new Committee Chair Rusty Bowers.

This is the first ever Art at the Mountain festival at Marquette Mountain.

